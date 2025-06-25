Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPD. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rapid7 from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rapid7

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $290,179.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,774.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,050,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 2,043.18%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.