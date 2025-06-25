Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,404.55. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $807,383.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,759.96. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,673 shares of company stock worth $20,319,408 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM stock opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.56. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 765.85%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.