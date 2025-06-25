Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $11.86 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Masco worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Masco by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Masco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 1,320.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

