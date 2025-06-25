Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,121 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Unison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 505,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 69,442 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU Trading Up 8.9%

NYSE NU opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.