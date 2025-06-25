Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Shares Sold by Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Free Report) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 448.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 347,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 283,741 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ASEA opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03.

About Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

