Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,859,000 after buying an additional 1,390,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $802,036,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,291,000 after purchasing an additional 814,713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,527,000 after purchasing an additional 810,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487,489 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $522.27 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

