260,842 Shares in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 260,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 7.98% of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 188,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,018,000.

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. Global X MSCI Colombia ETF has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

About Global X MSCI Colombia ETF

The Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (GXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Colombia Select 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks an index of large-, mid, and small-cap Colombian companies. GXG was launched on Feb 5, 2009 and is managed by Global X.

