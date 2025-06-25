Alpine Bank Wealth Management Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 54,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,338,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,591 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,852,000 after acquiring an additional 328,291 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,755,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,740,000 after acquiring an additional 104,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,606,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.55 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.67.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

