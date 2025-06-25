Financial Life Planners Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Life Planners trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,419 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Financial Life Planners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Life Planners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,650,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $90.51. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

