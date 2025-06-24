YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 17,404 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $50.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

