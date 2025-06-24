Systelligence LLC Invests $11.10 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,101,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $271.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.