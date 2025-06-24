Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 147 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $90.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average is $81.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.6311 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

