Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Has $57,000 Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000.

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

