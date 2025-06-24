iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by New Covenant Trust Company N.A.

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,532.4% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.76. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $99.48 and a 1-year high of $127.15.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

