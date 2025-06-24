Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $99.13 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $12,811,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 52,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 62.6% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

