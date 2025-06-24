Sava Infond d.o.o. Has $140,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Sava Infond d.o.o. lowered its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after buying an additional 8,898,879 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $299,980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,288,000 after purchasing an additional 315,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $103,678,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,313,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,230,000 after purchasing an additional 167,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $119,748.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,960.59. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,215,603.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 376,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,752.10. The trade was a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 17.21%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

