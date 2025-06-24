Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Increased by Hofer & Associates. Inc

Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.7% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,232,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $422.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $398.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.64. The company has a market capitalization of $418.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.