Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Gerber LLC

Gerber LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Gerber LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 413.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 44,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,046 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 60,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

