Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 255,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,198,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $29.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1546 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

