ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Holdings Raised by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus accounts for 0.8% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:CSM opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $435.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.02.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

