Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up 1.3% of Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.33% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 373.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 662.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPX stock opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.24. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $143.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.28 and its 200 day moving average is $124.62.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

