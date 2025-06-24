Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 13,806 Shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy stock opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.19.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

