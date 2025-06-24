Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,028.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.31.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:BLK opened at $986.31 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $950.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $969.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

