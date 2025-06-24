Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $1,989,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011,983 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 701.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $257,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

