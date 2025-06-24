Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $264,000 Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VCYT. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Veracyte stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 2.10.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

