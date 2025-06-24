Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.2%

BlackRock stock opened at $986.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $950.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $969.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.31.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

