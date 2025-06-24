Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,524 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $201.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.98.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.55.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

