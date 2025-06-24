Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,021 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $288.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.56.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh purchased 9,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $292.99 per share, with a total value of $2,874,231.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 4.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

