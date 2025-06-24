Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $851,000 Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of ARM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of ARM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on ARM from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ARM from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

Shares of ARM opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $158.18 billion, a PE ratio of 199.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.87.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

