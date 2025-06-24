Invesco LLC Purchases 2,774 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Invesco LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 156.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $150.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.44. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.21.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 125.77% and a net margin of 4.28%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

