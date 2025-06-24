Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 12,330 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 199.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,525 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

GGAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

