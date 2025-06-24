First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

