Analyzing Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) & Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) and Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Michelin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Goodyear Tire & Rubber and Michelin”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodyear Tire & Rubber $18.88 billion 0.15 $70.00 million $0.84 12.08 Michelin $29.43 billion 0.87 $2.05 billion N/A N/A

Michelin has higher revenue and earnings than Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Volatility & Risk

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Michelin has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Goodyear Tire & Rubber and Michelin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodyear Tire & Rubber 1.30% 5.31% 1.20% Michelin N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and Michelin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodyear Tire & Rubber 0 1 4 2 3.14 Michelin 0 2 0 2 3.00

Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus price target of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 39.90%. Given Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Goodyear Tire & Rubber is more favorable than Michelin.

Summary

Goodyear Tire & Rubber beats Michelin on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America. The Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment focuses on the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving, mining, and industrial equipment throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific segment refers to the development, manufacture, distribution, and sales of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, farm, earthmoving, mining, and industrial equipment throughout the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded by Frank A. Seiberling on August 29, 1898 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

About Michelin

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. The company was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

