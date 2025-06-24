Contrasting Lovesac (LOVE) & Its Peers

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lovesac to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lovesac and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lovesac 0 0 5 0 3.00 Lovesac Competitors 171 1316 2026 38 2.54

Lovesac presently has a consensus target price of $30.40, indicating a potential upside of 63.44%. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 21.67%. Given Lovesac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lovesac is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lovesac has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lovesac’s peers have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.3% of Lovesac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Lovesac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lovesac and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lovesac 1.99% 6.70% 2.74% Lovesac Competitors 6.52% 33.77% 8.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lovesac and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lovesac $680.63 million $11.56 million 26.57 Lovesac Competitors $26.26 billion $2.36 billion 16.47

Lovesac’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lovesac. Lovesac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lovesac beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions. The Lovesac Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

