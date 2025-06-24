L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.6% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $251.31 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.12 and a 200 day moving average of $218.46.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,572 shares in the company, valued at $36,171,730.56. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

