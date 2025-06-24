Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 982 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTGS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,903,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,812,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,719,000 after buying an additional 945,823 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,454,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after acquiring an additional 418,807 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 709,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,264,000 after acquiring an additional 280,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTGS stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

