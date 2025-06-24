Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) Shares Sold by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Down 2.1%

AHT stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.26). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $277.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.