Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 1,600 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,204,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,164 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,399,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,148,000 after buying an additional 62,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 630,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 581,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,405,000 after purchasing an additional 275,989 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:SSD opened at $158.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.23. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.35 and a twelve month high of $197.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $538.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

