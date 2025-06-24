Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 133 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $1,962,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,333.08. This trade represents a 19.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,070 shares of company stock valued at $37,745,632 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $166.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

