Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires Shares of 4,350 TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Down 0.3%

TNET stock opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $116.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.32. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 237.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $117,891.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,741.28. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $41,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,963.62. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $175,291. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group



TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

