Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Financial Comparison

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and U.S. Global Investors”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ventures Group $39.91 million 0.00 -$7.73 million N/A N/A U.S. Global Investors $10.98 million 2.86 $1.33 million $0.03 79.67

U.S. Global Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Ventures Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A N/A U.S. Global Investors 1.81% 0.34% 0.32%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Global Investors beats Pacific Ventures Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, meat, and food products to redistributors, hotels, restaurants, schools, and nursing homes. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and supplies fruits, vegetables, and specialty groceries to retail customers and wholesale restaurants. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds. It also manages hedge funds. The firm primarily invests in no-load mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is based in San Antonio, Texas.

