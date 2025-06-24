Narwhal Capital Management Has $98.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $98,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $602.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $577.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $591.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

