LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 10,476 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,476 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 53.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $911,711.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,251.54. This represents a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,995 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,320. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

