iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $602.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $591.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $577.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.