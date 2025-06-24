Invesco LLC Sells 1,186 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Invesco LLC decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

