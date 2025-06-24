Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Boosts Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,625 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.13% of InMode worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in InMode by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in InMode by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in InMode by 6,128.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of InMode from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of InMode from $19.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of InMode from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

InMode Stock Performance

INMD stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $852.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $19.85.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.21 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

