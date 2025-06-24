St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE MO opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

