Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $233.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

