Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Sells 14,251 Shares of Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Director Paul Brink sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$232.91, for a total transaction of C$3,319,153.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.8%

TSE FNV traded down C$1.83 on Tuesday, hitting C$227.96. The stock had a trading volume of 88,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,843. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$231.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$208.62. The stock has a market cap of C$30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of C$156.31 and a one year high of C$245.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$272.00 to C$266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

