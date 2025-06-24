Analyzing SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) and Its Rivals

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 109.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 163.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 2 4.00 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 337 1952 2105 79 2.43

As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies have a potential upside of 12.58%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 35.62% 4.74% 2.50% SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 26.27% 10.68% 3.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $670.29 million $172.78 million 15.22 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $1.44 billion $293.45 million 45.53

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust rivals beat SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

